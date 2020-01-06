Police lights

Authorities have concluded that a woman who died in May in her Chesterfield County home had been neglected and that the manner of her death was homicide, the police said Monday.

At about 9 a.m. on May 24, police and rescue personnel responded to a home in the 5100 block of Whetstone Road for a report that a woman was in cardiac arrest, the police said.

The woman, Melissa Pierce, 47, was pronounced dead at the scene. Based on evidence found at the scene, Pierce's body was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

In September, case detectives were notified that Pierce died as a result of neglect, and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has ruled that the manner of death was homicide.

The investigation into this case is ongoing. Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at (804) 748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 748-0660.

This is a breaking news update. Check back later for more information.

