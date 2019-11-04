Abdul-Malik Lawton

Abdul-Malik Lawton

 Chesterfield police

Police said the driver of a BMW that overturned multiple times and crashed down an embankment early Sunday in Chesterfield County had an elevated blood-alcohol level and was driving on a revoked license.

Investigators have obtained warrants for Abdul-Malik Lawton, 37, of the 2300 block of Marion Mashore Street in Richmond, charging him with second-offense DUI with an elevated blood-alcohol level, DUI maiming, and driving on a revoked license as a third or subsequent offense, Chesterfield police said in a release.

Two adult male passengers in the car Lawton was driving were taken to a local hospital after suffering serious injuries.

Police said they are actively looking for Lawton.

Police said he was the driver of a black BMW that was traveling west in the 4500 block of Iron Bridge Road about 1:50 a.m. when it veered off the pavement, overturned multiple times and traveled down an embankment.

Anyone with information about the crash or Lawton's whereabouts can call Chesterfield police at (804) 748-1251 or Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660 or through the P3 app.

Receive daily news emails sent directly to your email inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription