Police said the driver of a BMW that overturned multiple times and crashed down an embankment early Sunday in Chesterfield County had an elevated blood-alcohol level and was driving on a revoked license.
Investigators have obtained warrants for Abdul-Malik Lawton, 37, of the 2300 block of Marion Mashore Street in Richmond, charging him with second-offense DUI with an elevated blood-alcohol level, DUI maiming, and driving on a revoked license as a third or subsequent offense, Chesterfield police said in a release.
Two adult male passengers in the car Lawton was driving were taken to a local hospital after suffering serious injuries.
Police said they are actively looking for Lawton.
Police said he was the driver of a black BMW that was traveling west in the 4500 block of Iron Bridge Road about 1:50 a.m. when it veered off the pavement, overturned multiple times and traveled down an embankment.
Anyone with information about the crash or Lawton's whereabouts can call Chesterfield police at (804) 748-1251 or Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660 or through the P3 app.
