Police are investigating after a Greyhound bus passenger was hit by a car and killed Thursday night along Interstate 95 in Prince George County.
The fatal crash happened at 11:27 p.m. at the 41 mile marker of I-95 north near the Templeton exit.
Virginia State Police said passenger Chauncey W. Kyles, 33, of Macon, Ga., became extremely agitated, demanded to be let off the bus and began taking off his clothes. He “struck the front windshield with enough force to crack it,” police said.
The driver pulled over and let Kyles exit. He ran toward the back of the bus and then into the northbound lane where a 2012 Kia Sportage, driven by a woman from Midlothian, was unable to avoid him.
The man died at the scene. The driver of the Kia was not injured.
A Greyhound spokeswoman said the bus had started in Miami with a final destination in New York, though she was unable to say where Kyles had boarded.
There were 49 passengers aboard the bus, Crystal Booker with Greyhound said.
They were loaded onto a second bus with another driver to continue their trip once police arrived, she said.
Booker would not say whether the company has a policy about letting passengers off a bus or what drivers should do if a passenger becomes violent.
In the state police statement, spokeswoman Corinne Geller said the driver acted “for the safety of the other passengers.”
“Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone affected by yesterday’s incident,” Booker said. “We will continue to support the authorities on this matter.”
State police were still investigating Friday night but said no charges will be filed.
VDOT said all lanes of I-95 north were closed for several hours following the crash. Northbound traffic was detoured to U.S. 301.
‘Hit the window with enough force to crack it’! That’s all the policy needed.
And now we need background checks before people go on buses right?
Don't give them any ideas.
🙄
