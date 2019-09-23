A 31-year-old man was fatally shot late Sunday night in South Richmond.
The authorities on Monday identified him as Jamal W. Ellis, 31, of the 3900 block of Decatur Street.
At about 9:48 p.m., Richmond police responded to the 700 block of Spaine Street, near the intersection of Hull Street and East Belt Boulevard, for a shooting.
Once police arrived at the scene, they found Ellis suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The state medical examiner's office will determine the manner and cause of death. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
Citizen after citizen.. piling up like cord wood at the end of a gun barrel. Upward of 40,000/year in the USA.
And it doesn't have to be like this. In other large first world democracies with tough common sense gun control laws, shootings of all sorts happen incredibly less often. As in this astounding example.
“11,004 Gun Murders in US vs. 26 (equiv. 130) in England Annually”
It's time for our legislators to stop running away from the issue as cowardly republicans did in July and implement the tough common sense gun control laws that MOST Americans are asking them to implement. Fewer guns = fewer gun deaths.
