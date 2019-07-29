Chesterfield County Police have identified a July 8 swimming pool drowning victim as Jayleigh Ackerman, 2.
Police said they were called about 10:20 a.m. that day to a residence in the 4300 block of Lilking Court where the girl had been found unresponsive in a swimming pool.
Other residents of the house removed her from the pool and performed CPR on her until officers arrived. Rescue personnel arrived and transported her to an area hospital, where she died July 10 as a result of her injuries.
Police continue to investigate this incident. Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at (804) 748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 748-0660.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.