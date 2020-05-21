20180621_MET_PULSE (copy)

The GRTC Transit System’s new bus rapid transit line launched in June 2018.

 2018, TIMES-DISPATCH

Richmond police have identified an 18-year-old driver who died after a crash involving a GRTC Pulse bus on Wednesday night.

Police said they responded just before 9 p.m. to the 1400 block of East Broad Street for the two-vehicle crash.

Dawson M. Teta of Midlothian was taken to a hospital, where he died an hour later. Teta was the only occupant of his car. Police said three adults on the bus reported non-life-threatening injuries.

At the scene, officers were told that a red, four-door sedan had just exited from Interstate 95 onto westbound Broad Street when it crossed a median and collided with the eastbound bus.

GRTC Transit System spokeswoman Carrie Rose Pace said late Wednesday that the Pulse bus was in the curbside, bus-only lane, about to make a right turn onto southbound 14th Street. She said there were four passengers on the bus, in addition to the driver.

Police said Thursday that the crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Sgt. J. Nathanson at (804) 646-1343.

