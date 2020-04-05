Police on Sunday identified a 30-year-old Richmond woman as the victim in Saturday’s homicide on P Street in the city’s East End.
Police said they responded about 9:15 p.m. Saturday to a reported shooting in the 3200 block of P Street.
When officers arrived, they found Angela M. Rector with a gunshot wound.
She was taken to a hospital before succumbing to the injury.
The state medical examiner’s office will officially determine the cause of death.
