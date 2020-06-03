Richmond police have identified a Chester man who was found dead Tuesday at a hotel in Richmond's North Side.
At 1:43 a.m., officers were called to the Rodeway Inn in the 3200 block of N. Arthur Ashe Boulevard for a shooting.
Officers found Jermaine R. Stroman, 30, of Chester, lying in a third floor hallway of the hotel. He had been shot, police said.
He was pronounced dead at the scene at 1:55 a.m.
Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to contact Detective G. Bailey at (804) 646-6743 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or www.7801000.com or the P3 smartphone app. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(2) comments
A citizen found dead from a gun in a hotel hallway and gun nuts try to tell us that common sense gun control laws are unnecessary? Sh’yeah right.
Especially in the face of compelling evidence that common sense gun control laws result in ASTOUNDINGLY fewer gun murders in other large scale democracies like England.
“11,004 Gun Murders in US vs. 26 (equiv. 130) in England Annually”
Thankfully the citizens have now put law-and-order Democrats in charge of writing the laws of VA.
They have not shirked from their duty like hug-a-thug republicans who fled Richmond with their tails between their legs rather than use the opportunity Governor Northam gave them to legislate responsibly on the issue when they would have owned the debate and the outcome.
I suspect a common sense gun law was broken to obtain this gun. What other ones would like broken?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.