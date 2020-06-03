police lights.jpg

Richmond police have identified a Chester man who was found dead Tuesday at a hotel in Richmond's North Side.

At 1:43 a.m., officers were called to the Rodeway Inn in the 3200 block of N. Arthur Ashe Boulevard for a shooting.

Officers found Jermaine R. Stroman, 30, of Chester, lying in a third floor hallway of the hotel. He had been shot, police said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene at 1:55 a.m.

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to contact Detective G. Bailey at (804) 646-6743 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or www.7801000.com or the P3 smartphone app. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

arockett@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6527

Twitter: @AliRockettRTD

