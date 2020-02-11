police lights night

A Chesterfield County man was found fatally stabbed late Monday on the front porch of a residence not far from where he lived, county police said.

The victim was identified as Jamar R. Golightly, 33, of the 7200 block of Cherry Hill Park Avenue.

Police responded about 11:30 p.m. to a report of a man who had been stabbed outside a home in the 7200 block of Cherry Hill Park Avenue, which is part of Winchester Green Apartments just off Jefferson Davis Highway about two miles south of Chippenham Parkway.

Upon arrival, officers found the victim unconscious on the front porch. 

"Officers and rescue [workers] attempted life saving measures but were not successful, and he was pronounced deceased at the scene," said Chesterfield police Lt. Brad Conner.

Conner said the victim lived a couple of doors away from where he was found dead.

Police urge anyone with information to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at (804) 748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 748-0660 or through the P3 app.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your RTD Sports Plus digital subscription does not include access to this section.

Upgrade to full digital and have unlimited access to Richmond.com. If you need assistance, call us at (800) 468-3382.

To start a new subscription or to activate digital access included in your print subscription, click the Sign Up button below. You can choose between Subscriber Plus, and receive unlimited access to Richmond.com, or Sports Plus for access to our exclusive sports coverage.

Already a digital subscriber? Click Log In.

Need help? Click here or call (800) 468-3382.

Learn more about Subscriber Plus or Sports Plus.


Sign Up
Log In
Get Started