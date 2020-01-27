Police have identified a man killed in a traffic crash Sunday in Chesterfield County as Glenn H. Broughman III, 25.
Broughman, who lived in the 8600 block of Old Brompton Road, was driving a pickup truck north in the 6100 block of Claypoint Road when he lost control of the vehicle about 6:30 p.m., Chesterfield police said. He died after being taken to a local hospital.
Police said they are continuing to investigate the circumstances of the crash.
