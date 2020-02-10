Virginia State Police said a Chesterfield County man died Thursday after his pickup truck hit another pickup and then a tractor-trailer on Interstate 95.
Police said Joseph W. Ashworth, 74, of Chesterfield, was driving a Ford F-150 in the center lane of I-95 south near the Willis Road exit. At about 4:19 p.m., Ashworth's truck veered into the left lane and hit a pickup truck before veering back to the right lane and hitting a Freightliner tractor trailer, which was hauling a farm tractor.
Police said Ashworth was not wearing a seatbelt, and he died at the scene.
The drivers of the other pickup and the tractor trailer were not injured. Police said both were wearing seatbelts.
The crash is still being investigated.
