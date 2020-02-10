ambulance lights

Virginia State Police said a Chesterfield County man died Thursday after his pickup truck hit another pickup and then a tractor-trailer on Interstate 95.

Police said Joseph W. Ashworth, 74, of Chesterfield, was driving a Ford F-150 in the center lane of I-95 south near the Willis Road exit. At about 4:19 p.m., Ashworth's truck veered into the left lane and hit a pickup truck before veering back to the right lane and hitting a Freightliner tractor trailer, which was hauling a farm tractor.

Police said Ashworth was not wearing a seatbelt, and he died at the scene.

The drivers of the other pickup and the tractor trailer were not injured. Police said both were wearing seatbelts.

The crash is still being investigated.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your RTD Sports Plus digital subscription does not include access to this section.

Upgrade to full digital and have unlimited access to Richmond.com. If you need assistance, call us at (800) 468-3382.

To start a new subscription or to activate digital access included in your print subscription, click the Sign Up button below. You can choose between Subscriber Plus, and receive unlimited access to Richmond.com, or Sports Plus for access to our exclusive sports coverage.

Already a digital subscriber? Click Log In.

Need help? Click here or call (800) 468-3382.

Learn more about Subscriber Plus or Sports Plus.


Sign Up
Log In
Get Started