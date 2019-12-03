An 87-year-old Chesterfield County man has been identified as the victim in Monday's fatal pedestrian accident on Jefferson Davis Highway.
Eusebio Pacheco was attempting to cross the 6500 block of Jefferson Davis Highway when he was struck by a southbound Honda Accord just after 5 p.m., police said.
Pacheco was taken to a local hospital, where he died of his injuries.
The driver of the car that struck Pacheco stopped and remained on the scene for police.
Pacheco lived in the 6200 block of Daleshire Drive, which is about 1.8 miles west of the crash site.
Police said the crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information can contact Chesterfield police at (804) 748-1251 or Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660 or through the P3 app.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.