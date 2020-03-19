Police are investigating a fatal shooting in Richmond as a homicide.
At 1:12 a.m. Wednesday, Richmond police responded to a report of a shooting in the 1900 block of Mechanicsville Turnpike, just south of Interstate 64.
Arriving officers found the victim Javon A. Tuck, 34, of the 4600 block of Eastover Avenue in Henrico. Tuck was in the driver's seat of his vehicle and had been shot multiple times. He was pronounced dead at 1:36 a.m.
Anyone with information is asked to call Richmond police detective J. Fultz at (804) 646-3929 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. People can also share information at www.7801000.com or on the P3 smartphone app. The Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Sorry that Flaky Drakie cannot respond …. he is busy blaming the coronavirus on Trump, and his Rump that he has such fixation on. Period.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.