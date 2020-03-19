police lights night

Police are investigating a fatal shooting in Richmond as a homicide.

At 1:12 a.m. Wednesday, Richmond police responded to a report of a shooting in the 1900 block of Mechanicsville Turnpike, just south of Interstate 64.

Arriving officers found the victim Javon A. Tuck, 34, of the 4600 block of Eastover Avenue in Henrico. Tuck was in the driver's seat of his vehicle and had been shot multiple times. He was pronounced dead at 1:36 a.m.

Anyone with information is asked to call Richmond police detective J. Fultz at (804) 646-3929 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. People can also share information at www.7801000.com or on the P3 smartphone app. The Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

