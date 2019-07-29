Police lights
Stock Image

Police have identified a Chesterfield man who was killed Friday night when a train hit him while he was lying on the train tracks.

Police said Ronnie R. Coleman, 30, of the 20100 block of Loyal Avenue, was laying on the tracks near the 3500 block of South Street in Ettrick when he was hit by a CSX train at 10:06 p.m.

The train tracks pass right behind Coleman's home, which is about 300 yards away from where he was hit. 

Police are still investigating this incident. Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

