Authorities have identified the man who was injured in a police shooting Wednesday afternoon in a commercial area of Prince George County.
Prince George police said Thursday that 20-year-old Lorenzo Lee Tyler Jr., of an unspecified Colonial Heights address, had been taken to Riverside Regional Jail. He was being held without bail and is scheduled to appear in court Friday morning.
Police said seven felony arrest warrants had been served on Tyler, three of them from a June 9 investigation by Prince George police: possession of a firearm after being convicted of a felony; conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance; and eluding police.
Four of the warrants were related to Wednesday’s incident: two counts of assault of a law enforcement officer; possession of a firearm after being convicted of a felony; and eluding police.
On Wednesday, authorities had said that several police officers fired at least five shots at Tyler, hitting him once, as they sought to arrest him about 4 p.m. for outstanding warrants off Puddledock Road in the Waterside Commons shopping center.
Virginia State Police, the agency now investigating the incident at the request of Prince George police, said late Wednesday that the officers “had positioned their vehicles around [Tyler’s] Dodge Charger to effect an arrest, when the driver of the Dodge began ramming the police vehicles. The Dodge was able to push its way out and fled the parking lot.”
State police said the Dodge then “came through an intersection, hit a stop sign, and then spun up an embankment. When officers pursued the vehicle on foot, the vehicle attempted to charge the officers. The officers fired at the vehicle, striking the windshield and the driver.”
Prince George Police Chief W. Keith Early said Wednesday that Tyler “appeared to have sustained a single gunshot wound” that was not life-threatening.
Police said the officers immediately provided first aid to the man and that he was taken to Southside Regional Medical Center. A handgun was recovered from the Dodge, according to police.
Police did not release the race of Tyler or the officers who fired on him.
The Prince George officers have been placed on administrative leave, per department policy, Early said. They were not injured.
