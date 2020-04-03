Police lights day

Richmond police identified a mother and daughter who were found dead Wednesday inside their Forest Hill Avenue apartment as Mary M. Barnes, 81, and Sylvia D. Barnes, 61.

Police said their preliminary investigation shows no signs of trauma to the women, no foul play and no sign of drug use. The state medical examiner's office will determine the women's cause and manner of death.

Officers responded about 7 p.m. Wednesday to a call reporting two people were down inside an apartment in the 7600 block of Forest Hill Avenue. The caller identified themselves as a family member who was there to do a welfare check, police said.

Upon arrival, officers discovered the bodies of Mary Barnes and her daughter, Sylvia.

Anyone with information about the deaths can call Major Crimes Detective J. Fultz at (804) 646-3929 or at Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or at www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips smartphone app may also be used. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

