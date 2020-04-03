Weather Alert

...INCREASED FIRE DANGER ACROSS CENTRAL VIRGINIA AND THE VIRGINIA PIEDMONT TODAY... THE COMBINATION OF GUSTY NORTHWESTERLY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY LEVELS BETWEEN 20 AND 25 PERCENT WILL ENHANCE THE THREAT FOR THE SPREAD OF WILDFIRES TODAY. VIRGINIA RESIDENTS ARE REMINDED THAT OPEN BURNING IS PROHIBITED BEFORE 4 PM EACH DAY THROUGH APRIL 30TH. RESIDENTS ARE URGED TO EXERCISE CAUTION HANDLING ANY POTENTIAL IGNITION SOURCE...INCLUDING MACHINERY...CIGARETTES...AND MATCHES. BE SURE TO PROPERLY DISCARD ALL SMOKING MATERIALS. ANY DRY GRASSES AND TREE LITTER THAT IGNITE WILL HAVE THE POTENTIAL TO SPREAD QUICKLY.