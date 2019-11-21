Police found a man in the doorway of this South Richmond home suffering from a fatal gunshot wound on Tuesday night. 

Police identified the victim on Thursday as Carlos D. Delgado, 65, of the 2900 block of Jefferson Davis Highway. 

Officers had been called to Delgado's address at 9:49 p.m. to investigate a report of a person shot. 

Police said there is no suspect description to share at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective K. Hughes at (804) 646-3917 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

Receive daily news emails sent directly to your email inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription