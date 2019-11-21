Police found a man in the doorway of this South Richmond home suffering from a fatal gunshot wound on Tuesday night.
Police identified the victim on Thursday as Carlos D. Delgado, 65, of the 2900 block of Jefferson Davis Highway.
Officers had been called to Delgado's address at 9:49 p.m. to investigate a report of a person shot.
Police said there is no suspect description to share at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detective K. Hughes at (804) 646-3917 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
A sad case of a man gunned down on his own front doorstep! Not a “defensive gun” in the world will prevent a random attack that you don’t see coming. Better to never let the shooter have a gun in the first place.
And not just my opinion. It’s a fact that common sense gun control laws result in exponentially fewer shootings than in the USA. Like England’s 26 gun murders per year compared to the USA’s 11,000.
“11,004 Gun Murders in US vs. 26 (equiv. 130) in England Annually”
Fewer guns = fewer gun deaths. And now that VA has gone Democratic we will finally see life saving gun control laws passed in VA. Next, this has to be addressed at the national level so other states’ weak gun control laws don’t wind up getting Virginians killed.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.