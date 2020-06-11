ambulance lights

Police have identified a 37-year-old Richmond man who was killed in a crash on Tuesday night.

Terral L. Tyler was driving a vehicle south in the 1800 block of Brook Road about 11:43 a.m. when it went off the road to the right, the police said. Tyler’s vehicle struck a concrete planter box and the vehicle flipped onto its roof and caught on fire. Debris from the crash caused damage to three unoccupied vehicles.

Tyler was transported to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Anyone with further information about this incident is asked to call Crash Team Investigator J. DeBoard at (804) 646-1709 or contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000 or at www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

