Police have identified a 37-year-old Richmond man who was killed in a crash on Tuesday night.
Terral L. Tyler was driving a vehicle south in the 1800 block of Brook Road about 11:43 a.m. when it went off the road to the right, the police said. Tyler’s vehicle struck a concrete planter box and the vehicle flipped onto its roof and caught on fire. Debris from the crash caused damage to three unoccupied vehicles.
Tyler was transported to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries.
Anyone with further information about this incident is asked to call Crash Team Investigator J. DeBoard at (804) 646-1709 or contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000 or at www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.
