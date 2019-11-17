A Richmond police investigation has identified a suspect in the stabbing of a man in South Richmond on Sunday morning.
Police said the man was stabbed about 9 a.m. in the 1700 block of Everett Street. He was taken to VCU Medical Center with injuries that initially were considered life-threatening, but police say he is expected to survive.
Richmond detectives are investigating the incident. “There is a suspect,” Lt. David Naoroz said.
