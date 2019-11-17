ambulance lights

A Richmond police investigation has identified a suspect in the stabbing of a man in South Richmond on Sunday morning.

Police said the man was stabbed about 9 a.m. in the 1700 block of Everett Street. He was taken to VCU Medical Center with injuries that initially were considered life-threatening, but police say he is expected to survive.

Richmond detectives are investigating the incident. “There is a suspect,” Lt. David Naoroz said.

Receive daily news emails sent directly to your email inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

mmartz@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6964

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription