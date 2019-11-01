Virginia State Police said 18-year-old Jace T. Jefferson, of Providence Forge, died early Friday after the pickup truck he was driving hit several trees off U.S. 60.
At 2:40 a.m., state police responded to a single vehicle crash on eastbound U.S. 60 near King Boulevard in New Kent County. Police said a 2012 Toyota Tacoma driven by Jefferson ran off the left side of the road before hitting some trees. He died at the scene.
Police said Jefferson was not wearing his seat belt, and fatigue is being considered as one of the factors in the crash. The incident is still being investigated.
