Richmond police on Sunday identified the victim of a homicide on Thanksgiving Day as Tyreese J. Barlow, 19, of the 2100 block of Creighton Road.
At 4:16 a.m. on Thursday, officers responded to the 2000 block of Creighton Road for a report of a person shot. Once they arrived on scene, the police found Barlow outside in front of a home with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.
A woman also was taken to the hospital after suffering multiple gunshot wounds. Those injuries were considered not life-threatening.
Police said there were no details about a possible suspect.
Anyone with information about this killing is asked to call Major Crimes Detective J. Crewell at (804) 646-5324 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or at www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.
