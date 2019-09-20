The Chief Medical Examiner has confirmed the identities of two adults who died in a house fire on Monday in Buckingham County.
Firefighters found Earl J. Booker, 56, and Colette N. Booker, 45, deceased inside the a residence in the 20300 block of James Anderson Highway (Route 60) in Dillwyn. A juvenile was also found deceased after the fire.
State police said investigators are still working to determine the cause of the fire.
Corinne Geller, a state police spokeswoman, said Virginia law prohibits the agency from releasing any identifying information related to a deceased juvenile crime victim. Geller said because the cause and origin of the fire are yet to determined, the agency must treat the deceased juvenile as a crime victim - until otherwise determined.
A 911 call was placed to the Buckingham County Sheriff's Office at 4:54 a.m. Monday reporting the blaze in the 20,300 block of James Anderson Highway (Route 60). Volunteer fire departments from Dillwyn, Buckingham, Toga and Arvonia also responded to the scene.
The house was engulfed in flames when the first fire crews arrived on scene, said the state police, who were called for additional assistance about an hour after the fire was reported.
State police fire investigators combed through the burnt debris Monday afternoon for evidence to help them determine if the fire was accidental or suspicious in nature, police said.
