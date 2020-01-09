Hopewell police are investigating the fatal shooting of a 49-year-old man that happened Wednesday night.
Police said in a news release that officers responded at 7:30 p.m. to the 100 block of Brooklawn Avenue for a report of someone with a gunshot-related injury. The officers, as well as EMS, arrived to find Jimmy Darrelle Beverly inside the residence with life threatening injuries.
Police said Beverly died at the scene. His body was taken to the medical examiner's office for an autopsy.
The Hopewell Police Departments Criminal Investigation Unit has started a homicide investigation. Police are asking anyone with information relevant to this investigation to contact Detective Keith Krueger at (804) 541-2284. Persons who wish to remain anonymous may contact Hopewell/Prince George Crimesolvers at (804) 541-2202 or provide a tip using the P3tips app.
