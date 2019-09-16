Crime scene police tape
TIMES-DISPATCH

Police are conducting a death investigation after a man was found dead in a parking lot in South Richmond.

Officers responded to a call at 12 a.m. Monday at the Reserve South Apartments in the 6700 block of Carnation Street, which is near Chippenham Hospital. A citizen had notified 911 that an individual in the area was possibly in need of assistance.

Officers found an adult male in the parking lot with an unknown injury. 

Detectives are trying to gather more information. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 780-1000, visit www.7801000.com or use the P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app. All methods are anonymous. 

