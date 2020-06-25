Richmond police said that at 1:18 p.m. Thursday, officers were called to the 2600 block of Ford Avenue for a report of a person shot.
Police located an adult male who had suffered an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Detectives are investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective G. Russell at (804) 646-7715 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
