Police are investigating the apparent shooting death of a man found Wednesday morning inside a vehicle parked in an alley in North Richmond.
Police said they received a call at 9:11 a.m. for a report of a vehicle parked in the alley in the 3200 block of Cliff Avenue. Responding officers found a man inside the car suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police urged anyone with information to call Major Crimes Detective P. Ripley at (804) 646-0423.
Guns make killing so easy and expeditious. It's their only job. So it just makes common sense to hold them to a higher standard of control because.
Thankfully law-and-order democrats realize this and are passing laws right now that have demonstrated to result in fewer shootings in other states. Fewer guns = fewer gun deaths
“The States With The Most Gun Laws See The Fewest Gun-Related Deaths”
“States with strict gun laws have fewer firearms deaths. Here's how your state stacks up”
“U.S. States With Stricter Gun Controls Have Fewer Mass Shootings”
“New Research: States with Background Checks Experience Fewer Mass Shootings”
“Gun control really works. Science has shown time and again that it can prevent mass shootings and save lives.”
