Police are investigating a deadly stabbing that happened Monday night at a Chesterfield County residence.
Police responded at 11:30 p.m. to a report of male with a stab wound outside a home in the 7200 block of Cherry Hill Park Avenue, which is part of Winchester Green Apartments just off Jeff Davis Highway about 2 miles south of Chippenham Parkway.
Officers arrived to find an unconscious male on the front porch.
Police urge anyone with information to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.
