Police have opened a death investigation after human remains were discovered Wednesday afternoon in Prince George County.

Prince George police responded at 3:15 p.m. to the 4100 block of Puddledock Road after two people who had been walking in the area earlier in the day discovered the remains, which authorities said were in an advanced state of decomposition.

Detectives, along with a state coroner, recovered the remains and they were transported to the state medical examiner's office for examination and identification.

Police said they are actively investigating and urged anyone with information to call Prince George police at (804) 733-2773 or Crime Solvers at 733-2777. Information can also be provided using the P3tips app.

