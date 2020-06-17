Authorities confirmed there was a non-fatal, officer-involved shooting in Prince George County on Wednesday afternoon.
The incident occurred in the area of Puddledock Road and Advantage Drive, near a Lowe's store, according to police.
The shooting, involving Prince George County police, happened around 4 p.m., authorities said.
A few hours later, a Virginia State Police investigations van was at the scene, which saw a car believed to be the vehicle police shot into, on an embankment off of Waterside Drive.
(This is a breaking news alert and will be updated.)
