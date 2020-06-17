Authorities confirmed there was a non-fatal, officer-involved shooting in Prince George County on Wednesday afternoon.

The incident occurred in the area of Puddledock Road and Advantage Drive, near a Lowe's store, according to police.

The shooting, involving Prince George County police, happened around 4 p.m., authorities said.

A few hours later, a Virginia State Police investigations van was at the scene, which saw a car believed to be the vehicle police shot into, on an embankment off of Waterside Drive.

(This is a breaking news alert and will be updated.)

mbowes@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6450

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email