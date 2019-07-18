Police are investigating a shooting that happened just after midnight in South Richmond near Hull Street.
Police responded at 12:04 a.m. Thursday to a report of a shooting in the 3200 block of Lawson Street, which is one block west of Hull Street in the Swansboro West neighborhood.
Officers found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Police said the victim's injuries aren't considered life threatening.
Police ask anyone with information about this shooting to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
