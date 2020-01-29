Police lights

Police are investigating a shooting late Tuesday night in a home in Highland Springs that critically injured a woman in early pregnancy. A man with a minor injury also was found in the home.

Henrico County officers were summoned at 11:53 p.m. to the 100 block of North Cedar Avenue for a shooting call, the authorities said Wednesday.

The woman had been shot in the torso, but it was not immediately clear what caused the man's injury, the police said. Both individuals were taken to a hospital for treatment.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the Henrico police at (804) 501-5000.

