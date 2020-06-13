Authorities are looking for a white Dodge Stratus that police say was involved in a shooting on Interstate 64 in Henrico County on Friday night.
In a news release, Virginia State Police said the Dodge and a silver Ford Flex were heading north on I-95 near the Bryan Park interchange at about 10:10 p.m. Friday. Police said the vehicles were “engaging in aggressive driving” and continued onto I-64 westbound.
On the exit ramp to Staples Mill Road, the driver of the Dodge fired several shots into the rear of the Ford, police said. The Dodge then pulled along the passenger side of the Ford and continued firing. The two cars made contact before the Dodge fled the scene.
The lone passenger in the Ford, a 34-year-old female, was shot several times. Her husband, who was driving, took her to St. Mary’s Hospital, and she was later transported to VCU Medical Center to be treated for serious injuries that aren’t considered life-threatening. The husband was not injured. The couple are Richmond residents.
The driver of the Dodge is described as a large male wearing a white hat and white T-shirt. Police said his car should have damage on the driver’s side after coming into contact with the Ford.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Virginia State Police at (804) 553-3445 or email questions@vsp.virginia.gov.
