An Ohio man has been charged with the robbery Friday of the Wells Fargo Bank in the 100 block of South Washington Highway in Ashland.
David Eugene Davis, 50, of Lucasville, Ohio, was arrested on the same day as the robbery. He is being held in the Pamunkey Regional Jail without bond. The robbery occurred at approximately 3:20 p.m., said the Ashland Police Department.
Ashland police said the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office and the Central Virginia Violent Crimes Task Force were involved in making the quick arrest.
