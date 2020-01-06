arrest in slaying

A Henrico County man has been charged in connection with a killing Friday in eastern Henrico.

Bobby Morrell Patterson Jr., 25, is charged with conspiracy to commit murder.

Henrico police were called at 9:35 p.m. to the 200 block of Airport Place on Friday for the report of a shooting. Police found Rico Rashad Robinson, 30, of Henrico, wounded near a front door. First-responders provided emergency care, but Robinson was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are asking anyone with information about the homicide to contact Henrico detectives at (804) 501-5000. Anonymous tips can be made through Crime Stoppers at 780-1000 or the "P3Tips" app on your smartphone device.

