A Henrico County man has been charged in connection with a killing Friday in eastern Henrico.
Bobby Morrell Patterson Jr., 25, is charged with conspiracy to commit murder.
Henrico police were called at 9:35 p.m. to the 200 block of Airport Place on Friday for the report of a shooting. Police found Rico Rashad Robinson, 30, of Henrico, wounded near a front door. First-responders provided emergency care, but Robinson was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police are asking anyone with information about the homicide to contact Henrico detectives at (804) 501-5000. Anonymous tips can be made through Crime Stoppers at 780-1000 or the "P3Tips" app on your smartphone device.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.