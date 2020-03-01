A Florida man was killed in an alcohol-related crash on Interstate 95 in Hanover County early Saturday morning.
The Virginia State Police were summoned at 3:42 a.m. to the scene of the two-vehicle crash at northbound I-95, south of Sliding Hill Road (exit 86).
According to a preliminary investigation, a 1999 Jeep Cherokee driven by Richard K. Edwards Jr., 37, of Midlothian, was traveling south on I-95 when he veered across the median striking a tractor trailer in the northbound lanes of I-95, the authorities said.
The driver of the tractor trailer, Silvio Ponjuan Reyes, 53, of Miami, lost control and the truck hit a guardrail before overturning. The tractor lost its load of boxed vegetables and had a diesel leak due to the damage.
Ponjuan Reyes had to be extricated from the vehicle and died at the scene. Edwards sustained minor injuries and was transported to the hospital for treatment. An adult male passenger in the Jeep was transported to the hospital for treatment of serious injuries.
Edwards was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol.
The crash remains under investigation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.