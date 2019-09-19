A pursuit by police of two bank robbery suspects in Chesterfield County Thursday morning ended in a crash on Interstate 64 in western Henrico County, forcing the temporary closure of all westbound lanes, authorities said.
Chesterfield police officers responded to a robbery alarm at 9:51 a.m. at the Wells Fargo branch on Amberdale Drive. The officers were able to identify and get behind the suspects' vehicle and a pursuit began, a police spokeswoman said.
The pursuit went into Richmond and officers lost sight of the vehicle. A state trooper then located the vehicle in the city and the pursuit continued onto I-64. Henrico police then joined the pursuit.
The suspects' vehicle ultimately crashed and overturned, police said. Two suspects were apprehended at the scene; one of them was injured.
The crash forced authorities to initially closed all westbound lanes of I-64 near mile marker 176, which is one mile west of Interstate 295. At 11:47 a.m., the Virginia Department of Transportation reported that the right and center lanes had re-opened for traffic, but the left lane remained closed.
Authorities advised to expect continued delays.
Excellent work by the police agency’s including HENRICO county. I ask with all our technology why can’t our officers be armed with a ZAPPER that is shot at the vehicle and shirt circuits the electronics and the car stops?
