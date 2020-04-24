Henrico County police are looking for two men in connection with a shooting that occurred last week.
Around 9:30 p.m. on April 16, a man walked past a group of people gathered behind the 3500 block of Bolling Road — off Harvie Road between Mechanicsville Turnpike and East Laburnum Avenue. Two men broke off from the group and followed the man about two blocks south to the 3400 block of Oxnard Road.
There, the two men assaulted the man they had followed, according to police. One suspect pointed a gun at the victim and demanded his money.
The victim was eventually shot in the hand, police said, and the two suspects ran off toward Harvie Road.
The suspects are both described as black, between 5 feet 9 inches and 5 feet 11 inches tall, of average build, and about 18 to 21 years old, police said.
The gunman was wearing a white T-shirt, light colored pants, and had a fuzzy, flattop haircut. The second suspect was wearing a white T-shirt, dark colored pants and had short hair.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective D. R. Paul with Henrico County Police at (804) 501-4894 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 780-1000 or www.7801000.com.
