Richmond police are investigating a homicide in Gilpin Court, the city's largest public housing complex located northwest of downtown.
At 11:25 a.m., officers were called to the 100 block of W. Hill Street for a report of shots fired. They found the body of a black man behind one of the apartment building.
Police provided no suspect description.
(This is breaking news. This story will be updated if more information becomes available.)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Another citizen dead at the end of a gun barrel. On top of mass shootings and little children getting shot ... all I. The last few months.
In other large first world democracies, where tough common sense gun control laws are in place, citizens almost NEVER hear of shootings in their country let alone in their own town let alone as frequently as a number of shootings over a few months.
It’s time for USA lawmakers to pass similar laws that put citizens lives ahead of gun rights and produces amazingly better outcomes like this.
“11,004 Gun Murders in US vs. 26 (equiv. 130) in England Annually”
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.