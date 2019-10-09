Police lights day

Richmond police are investigating a homicide in Gilpin Court, the city's largest public housing complex located northwest of downtown.

At 11:25 a.m., officers were called to the 100 block of W. Hill Street for a report of shots fired. They found the body of a black man behind one of the apartment building.

Police provided no suspect description.

(This is breaking news. This story will be updated if more information becomes available.)

