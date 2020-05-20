Ambulance lights
A driver was hospitalized in critical condition after a collision with a GRTC Transit System bus Wednesday night in downtown Richmond, police said.

Just before 9 p.m., Richmond police responded to the 1400 block of East Broad Street, just south of VCU Medical Center, for a two-vehicle crash.

At the scene, officers were told that a red, four-door sedan had exited from southbound Interstate 95 onto Broad Street. Police said the sedan went over the median and collided with an eastbound GRTC bus on Broad.

The driver of the sedan was taken to a hospital with a life-threatening injury, police said. Three adults on the bus reported non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash remains under active investigation. A GRTC spokeswoman said about 10 p.m. that she was still gathering information and did not have any immediate comment.

Police said eastbound Broad Street eastbound would be shut down at North 11th Street until the vehicles are cleared.

