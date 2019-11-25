Richmond police are looking for a suspect in a series of apparently related commercial robberies that happened Sunday night and early Monday.
Police said these three locations were robbed:
• Jimmy John's at 3314 W. Cary Street at 9:10 p.m. Sunday
• Fasmart at 1201 Westover Hills Boulevard at 9:40 p.m. Sunday
• 7-Eleven at 4601 W. Broad Street at 12:17 a.m. Monday
Police said a black male suspect wore a red jacket with U.S.A printed on the back in one robbery. He may have a tattoo of a cross on the left side of his face.
The suspect threatened store employees, but did not display a weapon. No one was injured.
Anyone with information is asked to either contact Detective Sovine at (804) 646-1950 or visit www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.
“The suspect threatened store employees, but did not display a weapon. No one was injured. ”
When there is no gun involved the likelihood of personal injury... let alone death.... goes WAY down.
