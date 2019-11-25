Richmond police are looking for a suspect in a series of apparently related commercial robberies that happened Sunday night and early Monday.

Police said these three locations were robbed:

• Jimmy John's at 3314 W. Cary Street at 9:10 p.m. Sunday

• Fasmart at 1201 Westover Hills Boulevard at 9:40 p.m. Sunday

• 7-Eleven at 4601 W. Broad Street at 12:17 a.m. Monday

Police said a black male suspect wore a red jacket with U.S.A printed on the back in one robbery. He may have a tattoo of a cross on the left side of his face. 

The suspect threatened store employees, but did not display a weapon. No one was injured. 

Anyone with information is asked to either contact Detective Sovine at (804) 646-1950 or visit www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

