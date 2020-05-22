Police lights day

Henrico County police had identified a man who died Wednesday in a single-car crash after he was allegedly involved in domestic incident in which a woman was critically injured.

Christopher Mburu, 53, died after a 9:14 a.m. crash along Interstate 64. The car Mburu was driving crashed into a wooded area near exit 177 on I-64 West, where it meets I-295 in Short Pump.

He was taken to an area hospital, where he died, police said.

Earlier, around 8 a.m., officers had responded to the 2300 block of Fon Du Lac Road, where they found a women suffering trauma, according to police. The woman was taken to a hospital, where she was at first in critical condition. Later Wednesday, police said she had stabilized.

Police said Mburu was a suspect in that incident.

Police are still investigating both incidents, which they said are related.

