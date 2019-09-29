Officers searching a North Chesterfield home found evidence of the "manufacture of methamphetamine" inside the residence, authorities said.

Chesterfield police said Sunday morning that officers were executing a search warrant in the 9000 block of Lyric Court when they made the discovery.

Virginia State Police and Chesterfield Fire and EMS were assisting at the scene, police said.

The home was evacuated and no injuries were reported, police said, adding their investigation is continuing.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or www.crimesolvers.net.

