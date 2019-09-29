Officers searching a North Chesterfield home found evidence of the “manufacture of methamphetamine” inside the residence, authorities said.
Chesterfield County police said Sunday morning that officers were executing a search warrant in the 9000 block of Lyric Court when they made the discovery.
Virginia State Police and Chesterfield Fire and EMS were assisting at the scene, police said.
The home was evacuated and no injuries were reported, police said, adding that their investigation is continuing.
Chesterfield police Lt. David Sumner said there were people at the home when police showed up to serve the search warrant, but he could not say if they lived at the residence.
Sumner said Sunday afternoon that authorities had detained a person in connection with the case, adding that he was not aware of any formal charges being filed yet.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at (804) 748-1251 or Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660 or www.crimesolvers.net.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
I thought this incident in this same location in the 9000 block of Lyric Court in N. Chesterfield sounded familiar. According to the below news reports, it appears the same thing happened at this house about a year ago. Strange.
Husband, wife arrested after meth lab found at Chesterfield home --
August 5, 2018 https://wtvr.com/2018/08/05/9000-lyric-court-possible-meth-lab/
Couple arrested after meth lab found inside Chesterfield County home --
Aug 6, 2018 https://www.wric.com/news/local-news/couple-arrested-after-meth-lab-found-inside-chesterfield-county-home/
2 charged after meth lab found in Chesterfield --
August 6, 2018 https://www.nbc12.com/story/38816503/police-investigating-possible-meth-lab-in-chesterfield/
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.