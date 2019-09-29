20190930_MET_HAZMAT_01

Authorities investigated a scene in the 9000 block of Lyric Court in Chesterfield County on Sunday. Officers said they found evidence of a meth lab inside a home.

Officers searching a North Chesterfield home found evidence of the “manufacture of methamphetamine” inside the residence, authorities said.

Chesterfield County police said Sunday morning that officers were executing a search warrant in the 9000 block of Lyric Court when they made the discovery.

Virginia State Police and Chesterfield Fire and EMS were assisting at the scene, police said.

The home was evacuated and no injuries were reported, police said, adding that their investigation is continuing.

Chesterfield police Lt. David Sumner said there were people at the home when police showed up to serve the search warrant, but he could not say if they lived at the residence.

Sumner said Sunday afternoon that authorities had detained a person in connection with the case, adding that he was not aware of any formal charges being filed yet.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at (804) 748-1251 or Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660 or www.crimesolvers.net.

