Chesterfield County police said Saturday that they are searching for a missing 28-year-old woman and her three children.

Crystal Knigge was last heard from about 3 p.m. on Friday. Police described her as a white female with brown hair who is about 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs approximately 145 pounds. She is possibly accompanied by her three children: 3-year-old Chase, 4-year-old Bryce and 5-year-old Laurel.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Crystal Knigge and her children should call Chesterfield police at (804) 748-1251 or Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660.

You can also contact Crime Solvers by going to www.crimesolvers.net or using the P3 Tips app for smartphones.

All Crime Solvers methods are anonymous.

