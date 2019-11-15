Desean C. Davis

Police are seeking a man in connection with a shooting that left two men wounded, one critically, in a southern Chesterfield County neighborhood on Thursday.

Investigators have obtained warrants charging Desean C. Davis, 21, with two counts of aggravated malicious wounding and two counts of use of a firearm in a felony, as well as one count of possession of a firearm by a person involuntarily admitted to a mental health facility.

At 11:42 a.m. Thursday, police responded to a reported shooting in the 3500 block of Colonnade Drive, which is off Temple Avenue near the village of Ettrick. Upon arrival, officers found evidence of a shooting and learned that two male victims, 28 and 34, had been taken to a local hospital with gunshot wounds, police said.

Police said Davis, the suspect, lives in the same block where the shooting occurred, and is known to the two victims.

The shooting appears to be domestic related, police said.

Police described Davis as black, about 6 feet 1 inch tall and weighing about 140 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about Davis' whereabouts or the shooting incident can call Chesterfield police at (804) 748-1251 or Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660 or through the P3 app.

