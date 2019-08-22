Authorities are searching for a man who robbed a Wells Fargo Bank in Chesterfield County on Thursday and assaulted one of the bank's customers.
Chesterfield police said a man entered the bank at 5630 Hopkins Road about 9:20 a.m. and passed a note to a teller demanding money. When the teller didn't immediately respond, the suspect assaulted a customer nearby, police said.
Upon receiving an undisclosed amount of cash, the suspect fled in a red truck, which was found abandoned in the area.
Police said the man did not display a weapon during the holdup.
The customer who was assaulted was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The suspect was described as black, in his 30s, and about 6 feet 1 inch tall with an average build. He was wearing a hat, light-colored pants and a dark shirt.
Anyone with information about the man can call Chesterfield police at (804) 748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 748-0660, or through the P3 ap.
