A suspect in a series of vehicle break-ins who fired on Colonial Heights police during a traffic stop early Thursday was found dead after one officer returned fire on the suspect, authorities said.
The suspect's identify was being held pending notification of relatives.
In a news release, Colonial Heights Sgt. Renee Walters, a police spokeswoman, said officers responded about 2:30 a.m. to the 100 block of Clearfield Circle for a report of a person entering vehicles.
Responding officers located an unoccupied suspicious vehicle. As officers canvassed the area, a person got into the vehicle and attempted to leave the area, Walters said.
At that point, officers conducted a traffic stop in the 100 block of Dunlop Farms Boulevard. The driver, the lone occupant, got out, displayed a firearm and fired multiple rounds at the officers, Walters said.
A Colonial Heights officer returned fire, and the suspect fled on foot toward Greenmeadow Court, Walters said.
A short time later, a Prince George County police K-9 unit, which had been summoned to the scene, located the suspect dead behind a residence in the 300 block of Greenmeadow Court, Walters said
Police did not say whether they believe the suspect died after being struck by rounds fired by the officer, or from a self-inflicted wound.
Colonial Heights police requested the assistance of Virginia State Police in investigating the shooting. The officer who discharged his weapon has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.
Anyone with information about the incident can call Colonial Heights police at (804) 520-9300 option #7. Those who would like to share information anonymously can called Chesterfield-Colonial Heights Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660, or use the P3 app.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(2) comments
In England cops seldom even carry guns thanks to common sense gun control laws. Cop/criminal interactions turn out better for parties on both sides much more often.
Fewer guns = fewer gun deaths
Poke a gun at a cop, get lit op. Simple
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.