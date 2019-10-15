Chesterfield County police said Tuesday they have determined that a threat "to cause harm" at Monacan High School was not credible.
On Monday, "it was reported that a known student had made a threatening statement regarding Monacan High School," the police said in a news release Tuesday.
The police, working with county school officials, investigated and concluded the threat was not credible, the release said. Additional officers will be at the school on Tuesday.
No additional information about the threat was immediately released.
Anyone with information should call Chesterfield police at (804) 748-1251 or Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.