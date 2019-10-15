20150518_MET_CHESBUS_BB06
2015, BOB BROWN/TIMES-DISPATCH

Chesterfield County police said Tuesday they have determined that a threat "to cause harm" at Monacan High School was not credible.

On Monday, "it was reported that a known student had made a threatening statement regarding Monacan High School," the police said in a news release Tuesday.

The police, working with county school officials, investigated and concluded the threat was not credible, the release said. Additional officers will be at the school on Tuesday.

No additional information about the threat was immediately released.

Anyone with information should call Chesterfield police at (804) 748-1251 or Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660.

