Richmond police are investigating three separate shootings that occurred in South Richmond from Saturday night through Sunday afternoon.
At about 3:08 p.m. on Sunday, police responded to a shooting in the 400 block of Westover Hills Boulevard and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Earlier, at about 2 p.m., police responded to the 1800 block of Hull Street for a shooting. A man was taken to a local hospital with a life-threatening injury.
On Saturday night around 11 p.m., a man was fatally shot on Midlothian Turnpike.
Richmond Police Capt. Michael Snawder said that, although it is early in the investigations, police do not believe that the shootings are related.
Police are asking anyone with information on any of the shootings to contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.