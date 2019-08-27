An unidentified driver of a Lexus shot at a Toyota Camry on Tuesday afternoon as the Camry was traveling north on Interstate 95 in Petersburg, according to the Virginia State Police.
The Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation Richmond Field Office is investigating the incident, which unfolded about 3:30 p.m.
The preliminary reports reveal that the Camry had just got on I-95 north, coming off I-85 at the interchange, when an unidentified male driving a dark-colored Lexus shot at the Camry, striking it in the rear driver side, the police said.
Authorities believe the Lexus continued north on I-95 taking exit 58. The driver and only occupant of the Toyota was not injured during the incident, the police said.
No further information was immediately available on Tuesday night.
The authorities are asking that anyone with information about the incident call the Virginia State Police at (804) 553-3445 or contact them by email at questions@vsp.virginia.gov.
